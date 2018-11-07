Bakersfield College collecting items for troop care packages

Sydney Isenberg
7:57 PM, Nov 6, 2018
7:59 PM, Nov 6, 2018
bakersfield college | care packages | troops | collection | operation: not forgotten

SHREVEPORT, LA - SEPTEMBER 17: The American Flag waves before a game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Tulane Green Wave on September 17, 2005 at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. The Tulane Green Wave from New Orleans, Louisiana had to change venues due to the state of their city as a result of Hurricane Katrina. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Ronald Martinez
Copyright Getty Images

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield College is asking for items to help make care packages for the troops.

The care packages are part of Bakersfield College Veteran Services' Operation: Not Forgotten. The items that are most needed are: 

  • Beef jerky
  • Condiments and sauce packets
  • Drink mix singles
  • Baby wipes
  • Liquid hand sanitizers (travel size)
  • Imodium A-D

Other needed items include:

  • Nuts, Trail Mix, Sunflower Seeds
  • Tuna Meal Packs & chicken
  • Ramen Noodles
  • Odor eaters for boots (insoles)
  • ChapStick
  • Baby powder

Bakersfield College Veteran Services will be collecting items for the care packages on Thursday, November 8 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in front of the Administration Building on Bakersfield College campus. The campus is located on Panorama Drive in Northeast Bakersfield.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top