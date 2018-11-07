Bakersfield College collecting items for troop care packages

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield College is asking for items to help make care packages for the troops.
The care packages are part of Bakersfield College Veteran Services' Operation: Not Forgotten. The items that are most needed are:
Beef jerky
Condiments and sauce packets
Drink mix singles
Baby wipes
Liquid hand sanitizers (travel size)
Imodium A-D
Other needed items include:
Nuts, Trail Mix, Sunflower Seeds
Tuna Meal Packs & chicken
Ramen Noodles
Odor eaters for boots (insoles)
ChapStick
Baby powder
Bakersfield College Veteran Services will be collecting items for the care packages on Thursday, November 8 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in front of the Administration Building on Bakersfield College campus. The campus is located on Panorama Drive in Northeast Bakersfield.