Bakersfield College campus in Delano celebrates 50 years of providing opportunities

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield College campus in Delano has offered opportunities for many residents and immigrants as a means of transformation, advancement, and uplift for generations. Monday, the school is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The campus went from servicing around 400 students per year in the 70s to nearly 4,500 annually in recent years.

The campus outgrew its original location -- the Randolph Campus -- and had to move to its current location on Timmons Avenue.

Last year, construction began on a second 40,000 square feet, two-story building at the campus to expand courses offered and services.

Tonight after Monday Night Football, 23ABC's Henry Flores takes a look at the celebration and what it means to the community.