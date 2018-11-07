Bakersfield College Distinguished Speaker series hosts fifth speaker

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield College Distinguished Speaker Series will have its fifth speaker of the series, Oz Sanchez, will present his program on Thursday, November 8 at 7 p.m. in the Levan Center.

Sanchez has represented the United States as a Marine and now as a 3X Paralympic medalist. He tells his inspirational story first hand, of how he faced and successfully overcame adversity.

The distinguished speaker series brings community leaders from around the world to Bakersfield, whose achievements have had national and/or international significance.

This event is free to the public. For more information about future speakers, click here.