Bakersfield College Distinguished Speaker Series welcomes author James Lindsay

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Bakersfield College will welcome mathematician, author, and political commentator Dr. James Lindsay to the Distinguished Speaker Series on campus. Lindsay is the author of six books, including his latest, "Race Marxism." He has been a featured guest on Fox News, Glenn Beck, Joe Rogan, and NPR.

Dr. Lindsay will be speaking at the Levan Center on the Bakersfield College campus at 2:00 pm September 8, and again at 7:00 PM in the Indoor Theater in the PAC (performing arts) building. The event will be free and open to the public.

The Bakersfield College Distinguished Speaker Series brings to Bakersfield community leaders from around the world whose achievements have and national or international significance. For additional information about this and upcoming Distinguished Speakers through April 2023, please visit the Bakersfield College website.