Bakersfield College Industrial Automation program holding info sessions next week

Partly Cloudy
HI: 63°
LO: 42°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield College Industrial Automation program is holding an info session to educate prospective students about their program and career opportunities.
Students who graduate from the program are prepared for careers in the design, operation, and management of industrial automation systems.
The three info sessions will be on:
Bakersfield Condor Mitch Callahan has been suspended by the American Hockey League for violating the league's performance enhancing substance…
Panera Bread posted on Twitter that if a couple gets engaged at one of their locations tomorrow, they might cater their wedding for free.
The Kern County Museum has kicked off their Spring Lecture Series that happens every first and third Wednesday of the month.
Bakersfield High School students took to the streets on Tuesday to spread positivity by holding inspirational messages at the corner of…