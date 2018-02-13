Bakersfield College Industrial Automation program holding info sessions next week

Johana Restrepo
12:06 PM, Feb 13, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield College Industrial Automation program is holding an info session to educate prospective students about their program and career opportunities.

Students who graduate from the program are prepared for careers in the design, operation, and management of industrial automation systems.

The three info sessions will be on:

  • Tuesday, Feb. 20, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Science and Engineering Building, Room 56
  • Saturday, Feb. 24, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Science and Engineering Building, Room 46
  • Tuesday, Feb. 27, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Science and Engineering Building, Room 46 

