Bakersfield College Panorama Campus evacuated after bomb threat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — UPDATE: Bakersfield College issued the following update: "After a full campus search, conducted by the Bakersfield Police Department working alongside Bakersfield College’s College Safety, the threat has been found unsubstantiated. Out of an abundance of caution, classes scheduled to take place in person on campus for the remainder of the day were canceled. In-person classes on the Panorama campus will resume tomorrow, Tuesday, July 28."

Authorities are investigating a bomb threat at Bakersfield College.

According to BC, the threat was received by the Bakersfield Police Department on Monday afternoon at around 1:20 p.m.

Officials evacuated the main campus of the Panorama Campus and classes scheduled to take place on Monday have been canceled.

Authorities are currently investigating the situation.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.