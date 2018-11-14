Bakersfield College presents 'The Boys in the Band'

Kelly Broderick
9:23 PM, Nov 13, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield College Performing Arts Department Theatre presents "The Boys In the Band", Mart Crowley's groundbreaking 1968 Off-Broadway play, directed by Kimberly Chin and produced by a special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

Evening performances start at 7:30 p.m. November 14-17. Doors open at 7 p.m. There will also be a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on November 17. Doors for the matinee performance open at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are available here or at the door and cost $12 for general admission and $8 for students, staff, faculty, seniors and military. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News