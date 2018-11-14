Bakersfield College presents 'The Boys in the Band'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield College Performing Arts Department Theatre presents "The Boys In the Band", Mart Crowley's groundbreaking 1968 Off-Broadway play, directed by Kimberly Chin and produced by a special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

Evening performances start at 7:30 p.m. November 14-17. Doors open at 7 p.m. There will also be a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on November 17. Doors for the matinee performance open at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are available here or at the door and cost $12 for general admission and $8 for students, staff, faculty, seniors and military.