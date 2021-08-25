Bakersfield College Speakers Series to include Rob Reiner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College's Distinguished Speakers Series kicks off September 1st. The last event in the series includes actor, filmmaker and activist Rob Reiner on April 22, 2022.

All but the last event in the series of five will be virtual.

The first speaker in the series is criminal profiler and forensic linguist James Fitzgerald. There's two times available to register for the Zoom event: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. September 1st.

Other speakers include:

Health Care researcher and professor: Dr. Pamela Douglas on October 7.

Trailblazing NASA engineer: Dr. Moogega Cooper on November 4.

Law professor and civil rights activist: Justin Hansford on February 24, 2022.

Novelist, poet and feminist: Erika Sanchez on March 24, 2022.

Reiner, who directed such films "Stand By Me," "This Is Spinal Tap," "The Princess Bride" and "When Harry Met Sally," speaks on April 22, 2022.