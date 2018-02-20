Bakersfield College to host conversation with law enforcement to celebrate Black History Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield College is celebrating Black History Month with a few events on campus.

The BC Criminal Justice professor Tommy Tunson will be leading a discussion about "bridging the racial divide."

"Transformational Policing" will begin at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on BC's campus in the Norman Levan Center.

BPD Chief Lyle Martin, CHP commander Ron Seldon and Assistant District Attorney Scott Spielman will be part of the discussion.