Bakersfield College to offer free concerts tickets as vaccine incentive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Looking for free tickets Justin Moore's Aug. 12th concert at Mechanics Bank Arena?

Bakersfield College's Student Health and Wellness Center is giving away 100 free tickets, in sets of 2, to the first 50 individuals to get vaccinated for COVID during a clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The clinic is scheduled to distribute the Moderna vaccine.

The clinic is open to the public at BC's Veterans Resource Center on their main campus at 1801 Panorama Drive.

Walk-ins are welcome at all clinics. You also may register for an appointment using the MyTurn website [myturn.ca.gov] or by calling 833-422-4255.