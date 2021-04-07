Bakersfield College's Early College Program to hold weekly virtual workshops

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield College’s Early College program offers high school students the opportunity to earn college credits this summer through BC’s Concurrent Enrollment program.

Eligible students could earn up to 7 units at BC this summer semester, beginning May 17.

Interested students can find the instructions on how to sign up for Concurrent Enrollment courses at https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/earlycollege/how-to-enroll.

Students who need help applying to Bakersfield College and signing up for courses are invited to register for one of BC’s Early College virtual online Zoom workshops taking place every Wednesday beginning April 17th through June 9th at 3:30pm.

Registration is required and is available at: https://cccconfer.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYsfuutrzMpHtAkVDSMdKbxzxh4o08kLdjU

Learn more about BC’s Early College Program at www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/earlycollege.