Bakersfield community helps throw 10-year-old boy a special birthday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KEWRO) — The Bakersfield community came together for Parker Stone's 10th birthday.

Stone was born July 10th, 2012, as a premature and seemingly healthy but 10 days later he was transferred to UCLA on life support with nonketotic hyperglycinemia.

His parents were told his life would be short and he wouldn't make it past his toddler years.

But Sunday he got to celebrate making it to the double digits and so far he's received 447 cards to celebrate from people locally and in Alaska, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Nevada, and so many other states too.