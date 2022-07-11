Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Bakersfield community helps throw 10-year-old boy a special birthday

Parker Stone received more than 400 cards including some from other states
The Bakersfield community came together for Parker Stone's 10th birthday. Parker was transferred to UCLA 10 days after being born on July 10th, 2012, with nonketotic hyperglycinemia.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 15:16:52-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KEWRO) — The Bakersfield community came together for Parker Stone's 10th birthday.

Stone was born July 10th, 2012, as a premature and seemingly healthy but 10 days later he was transferred to UCLA on life support with nonketotic hyperglycinemia.

His parents were told his life would be short and he wouldn't make it past his toddler years.

But Sunday he got to celebrate making it to the double digits and so far he's received 447 cards to celebrate from people locally and in Alaska, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Nevada, and so many other states too.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brett Eldredge

Win Tickets to See Brett Eldredge Live