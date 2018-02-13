Bakersfield Congressman and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's mobile office to visit Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Congressman and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Monday his a staff mobile office will be visiting Oildale.

The mobile office will be at the Rathbun Branch Library, 200 W. China Grade Loop, on Tuesday February 20th.

The office hour will be held from noon to 1:00 p.m.

The release said "this time provides an opportunity for constituents in the local community to conveniently visit with staff, discuss personal matters regarding problems with federal government agencies and share concerns on important issues and current events."

For more information, you can contact McCarthy’s district office at (661) 327-3611.