Bakersfield Congressman and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's mobile office to visit Oildale

The visit is scheduled for Tuesday, February 20th

Jessica Harrington
8:09 PM, Feb 12, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Congressman and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Monday his a staff mobile office will be visiting Oildale. 

The mobile office will be at the Rathbun Branch Library, 200 W. China Grade Loop, on Tuesday February 20th. 

The office hour will be held from noon to 1:00 p.m. 

The release said "this time provides an opportunity for constituents in the local community to conveniently visit with staff, discuss personal matters regarding problems with federal government agencies and share concerns on important issues and current events."

For more information, you can contact McCarthy’s district office at (661) 327-3611.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News