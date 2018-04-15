Bakersfield couple remembers Boston Marathon Bombing five years later

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Sunday marks five years since the Boston Marathon Bombing, the terrorist attack that killed three people and injured more than 250.
A Bakersfield couple witnessed the bombs go off on the tragic day that forever changed their lives.
Since 2006, Hope Roe has run 22 marathons. The ER nurse rarely repeats races; with the exception of one.
"There is no marathon like Boston," Roe said. "There is nothing like it."
Five years after the Boston Marathon Bombing, she remembers that day vividly. Roe traveled from Bakersfield to Boston for that race on April 15, 2013, for what would be her second Boston Marathon. She ran her first one in 2011.
Hope, a travel ER nurse, and Dennis, a now-retired Bakersfield firefighter, were compelled to help that day.
"Because I'm an ER nurse, and I didn't do anything, I've always felt a little guilty," Hope said.
After hearing how efficient Massachusetts General Hospital was with helping the bombing victims, Hope knew how she could give back to Boston.
"When I called for the interview at Mass General, I told them that was one of the things I wanted to work there for," Roe said. "Because I knew how hard it is to get a crowded ER and then you have to empty it for all those people that are coming through."