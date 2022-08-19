Bakersfield doctor gets 7 years probation after death of liposuction, tummy tuck patient

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield doctor received seven years probation by Medical Board of California after a liposuction and tummy tuck patient died in 2016.

The Medical Board ruled:

The clinic lacked accreditation to perform outpatient surgical procedures

The doctor lacked sufficient surgical training and failed to disclose the lack of training to the patient

Obtained insufficient consent from the patient before performing a surgical procedure

The patient was unsafely discharged

Lacked proper documentation and medical records

According to documents, Dr. Sarwa Aldoori treated a patient seeking liposuction, a tummy tuck, and a fat transfer to the buttocks in April 2016 at the Advanced Healthcare of California, Inc./Bella Wellness & Aesthetics/Bella Health And Beauty clinic.

The main procedure was performed by Dr. Aldoori, with her husband Dr. Y.A. serving as anesthesiologist, according to documents. Dr. Y.A. was also the assistant surgeon during the tummy tuck procedure, according the Medical Board.

The liposuction procedure took about two hours with the patient under conscious sedation with a nearly one hour break before the tummy tuck surgery started, according to documents.

The patient was given anesthesia for the surgery which lasted about 3-and-a-half hours with the anesthesia ending about 10 minutes after the surgery ended, according to documents.

The buttock augmentation didn't take place because the other surgeries took too long, according to the Medical Board.

The patient's temperature wasn't taken before or after the procedure and only four sets of vital signs were taken during the three hours and 45 minutes of post-operation monitoring and fluid input and output was not assessed, according to documents.

The patient was allowed to leave, allegedly against medical advice, and Dr. Aldoori recommended a nurse accompany the patient home but the patient's family refused but the Medical Board said the recommendation and refusal were not documented in records.

A day after the surgery, the patient's family called 911 say the patient was having trouble breathing, according to the Medical Board.

CPR was performed fire department personnel and paramedics and the person was taken to Mercy Hospital where the patient underwent tests and was declared dead on April 15th, 2016, said the Medical Board.

The Kern County Coroner found the patient died from fat embolism due to abdominal surgical procedure and liposuction with respiratory distress a contributing factor.