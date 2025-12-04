Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bakersfield donates van to help control feral cat population through spay and neuter program

23ABC
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The city of Bakersfield donated a van to SNIP, the Spay Neuter Imperative Project, to help expand efforts to control the local feral cat population.

The Chevy Astro van was due to be replaced by the city and will now be used by Critters Without Litters staff to travel to cat colonies to perform spays and neuters. SNIP Bus paid $1 for the Astro van.

"It gives us the opportunity to target that area, go in there quickly and efficiently, get as many of those cats as we can at one time rather than having to do it little by little where cats may be continuing to breed in between the times that we can get out there with 2 traps or 4 traps," Vicky Thrasher said.

Vicky Thrasher, Executive Director of Critters Without Litters, holds up keys to the Chevy Astrovan donated by the city

Thrasher is the executive director of Critters Without Litters.

"This way we can go out with a couple dozen traps at one time, get a larger percentage of the population, so we can start getting those numbers in check," Thrasher said.

The city also allocated $100,000 for SNIP Bus services in the 2025-2026 fiscal budget.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

