Bakersfield donates van to help control feral cat population through spay and neuter program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The city of Bakersfield donated a van to SNIP, the Spay Neuter Imperative Project, to help expand efforts to control the local feral cat population.

The Chevy Astro van was due to be replaced by the city and will now be used by Critters Without Litters staff to travel to cat colonies to perform spays and neuters. SNIP Bus paid $1 for the Astro van.

"It gives us the opportunity to target that area, go in there quickly and efficiently, get as many of those cats as we can at one time rather than having to do it little by little where cats may be continuing to breed in between the times that we can get out there with 2 traps or 4 traps," Vicky Thrasher said.

Thrasher is the executive director of Critters Without Litters.

"This way we can go out with a couple dozen traps at one time, get a larger percentage of the population, so we can start getting those numbers in check," Thrasher said.

The city also allocated $100,000 for SNIP Bus services in the 2025-2026 fiscal budget.

