Bakersfield drivers and business owners still dealing with standing water on city roads

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Many streets in Bakersfield are flooded from the recent rain, forcing drivers to wade through submerged roadways and making some wonder whether the infrastructure is adequate for heavy rainfall.

Bryanna Aguilara, who works at Bakersfield Sports Cards says that when it rains, the streets around the shop get flooded very easily.

"You have to park so far out, and then you get worried that people are going to hit you," said Aguilara. "It's an inconvenience to park way down there, have to walk all the way around, and then kind of makes sure you're not going to fall in a puddle."

According to Aguilara, this is not a recent development, either.

"Last year in the wintertime, and it was about the same. Last year it wasn't as rainy, so it wasn't as bad, but the flooding is still always here," said Aguilara, adding that the city has not taken responsibility for the flooding.

The City of Bakersfield says that when the rain was at its peak, the drainage system hit capacity.

"It was, I think, a record rain yesterday (Monday) for our area, and so our system was at capacity for around about two hours or so yesterday afternoon or evening, and now we are just dealing with making sure the debris is cleared," said Joe Conroy, public information officer for the City of Bakersfield.

According to Conroy, areas that are still flooded are being attended to, and crews are working to clear the drains from being clogged, which is what Conroy says caused the backups.

"We have crews out there that are using our vacuum trucks to remove any standing water that may be in those areas," said Conroy.

As for Aguilara, she says that the flooded area by her workplace is a safety issue for people trying to park.

"You really can't jump that far if you think about it. If you don't have waterproof shoes you just have to do the inconvenience of walking," said Aguilara.

The City of Bakersfield recommends driving with caution when the roads are wet, and matching your speed to the road conditions rather than merely relying on posted speed limits.