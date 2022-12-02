Bakersfield Dutch Bros. locations to donate to ALS Association for every drink sold

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS is a disease that robs one of their abilities. And on Friday participating Dutch Bros locations in Bakersfield will donate $1 from every drink sold to the ALS Association's Golden West Chapter.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

The folks over at Dutch Bros say their locations on Columbus Street, South Chester Avenue, Callow Drive, California Avenue, and Panama Lane will all be taking part.

According to the ALS Association, while it can affect anyone anywhere at any time there are two different ways cases are categorized.

For about 90 percent of all cases, there’s no known family history of the disease or presence of a genetic mutation linked to ALS. In the other 5 to 10 percent of cases, there is a known family history of the disease which is often called Familial ALS. And in families with Familial ALS, there is a 50 percent chance each offspring will inherit the gene mutation and may develop the disease.