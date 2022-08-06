Bakersfield East Rotary Donates to WWII Veterans Memorial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Construction on the World War II Memorial at Jastro Park in Bakersfield is currently underway with designs to finish up in time for a dedication ceremony on Veterans Day this November.

Friday the Bakersfield East Rotary presented a donation to the WWII Veterans Memorial Committee during their noon meeting at the Bakersfield Museum of Art.

Board member and 96-year-old Navy veteran Walt Grainger and his daughter Kathleen accepted the check.

County residents can submit the names of any local World War II veteran living or deceased to be put on the memorial by August 30th.

You can learn more about the memorial and how to donate on their website.