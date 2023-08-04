Bakersfield family calls for justice in May killing of Juan Felipe 'Bubba' Neri

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three months after a man was shot and killed in East Bakersfield there has still been no arrest in the case, and now his family is calling for justice.

The family of Juan Felipe Neri held a candlelight vigil on Thursday evening in memory of the 42-year-old man who died on May 3. His sister mourns his loss, as well as his wife and children.

They are calling for some sort of progress in finding his killer.

"It's just so tragic, you know? And we just feel like we're not getting justice. We're still waiting," said Neri's sister Arlene Gomez. "My brother was not just a case. His name was Felipe 'Bubba' Neri, and we're just waiting. We're waiting."

No suspects have been named in this case. Anyone with any information about the death of Juan Felipe Neri is encouraged to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040.