Bakersfield featured on HGTV's House Hunters

Jada Montemarano
6:41 AM, Aug 27, 2018

Bakersfield was featured on HGTV's House Hunters.

KERO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Check it out! Bakersfield was featured on a recent episode of House Hunters on HGTV!

A couple visited three homes and picked their top choice.

During the episode, you can spot local staples like Buck Owen's Crystal Palace, the bluffs, and the Park at River Walk.

Watch the full episode HERE. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News