Bakersfield featured on HGTV's House Hunters

Bakersfield was featured on HGTV's House Hunters.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Check it out! Bakersfield was featured on a recent episode of House Hunters on HGTV!
A couple visited three homes and picked their top choice.
During the episode, you can spot local staples like Buck Owen's Crystal Palace, the bluffs, and the Park at River Walk.
Watch the full episode HERE.
BAKERSFIELD ON TV: House Hunters recently aired an episode shot in Bakersfield! Can you spot the local staples?! Buck Owens Crystal Palace, the bluffs, and the Park at River Walk were all featured! #Bakersfield #HGTV #HouseHunters pic.twitter.com/YwfWcR8HcT— Jada Montemarano (@JadaMontemarano) August 27, 2018
