Bakersfield Fire assists in crash between ambulance and two passenger vehicles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Jan. 29, 3:25 p.m.) According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a Hall's Ambulance was traveling eastbound on California Avenue with lights and sirens activated when it drove into the intersection of California Avenue and Oak Street.

A car going northbound on Oak Street failed to yield to the ambulance at a green light and crashed, the passenger side to the ambulance.

The crash caused the ambulance to hit another car going westbound. The backseat passenger of the ambulance complained of pain in his arm and was taken to the hospital.

No one else was injured and fault has not yet been determined at this time.

=============

The Bakersfield Fire Department assisted in a crash between an ambulance and two passenger vehicles on Monday.

There was one confirmed pin-in and firefighters used the "Jaws-of-Life" to extricate one victim. This is when rescue crews use heavy tools to cut open a car and get victims out.

Engine Company Firefighters and additional firefighters deployed resources for potential fire control, assessed the people inside each vehicle and controlled leaks.

One patient was transported via ambulance.