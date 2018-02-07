80-year-old woman presses gas pedal instead of brake, crashes into Dollar Tree

Johana Restrepo
3:56 PM, Feb 6, 2018
3 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAKERAFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Feb. 6, 4:45 p.m.) Bakersfield Police reported that an 80-year-old woman pressed on the gas pedal instead of the brake and reported minor injuries.

===============

The Bakersfield Fire Department is at the scene of an incident involving a vehicle that collided with a building.

The department posted on their Facebook page that minor injuries have been reported and advised drivers to avoid the area of 5430 Stockdale Highway.

Local News