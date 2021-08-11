Watch
Bakersfield fire chief appointed to Medal of Valor review board

Posted at 10:31 AM, Aug 11, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield fire chief received a very prestigious appointment to the Medal of Valor review board.

Anthony Galagaza was appointed by House Republican leader and Kern County Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

The board makes recommendations to the president on who should receive the Medal of Valor.

The award is the highest national award a public safety officer can receive.

McCarthy released a statement recognizing Galagaza's commitment to the Bakersfield Fire Department saying in part that Galagaza has led the department with "courage, heart and focus. He is a model citizen who has always put his community first."

