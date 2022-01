BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield City Fire Department crews battled a building fire Sunday night in Old Town Kern.

The call went out about 10:15 p.m. on Baker and East 21st streets.

A handful of fire engines and two ladder trucks were on the scene to battle the flames.

The vacant store front was right next door to Eight Ball pool hall and used to be the home to Remnant Ministries.

There was no reports of any injuries and no word on the cause, according to officials.