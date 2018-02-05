Bakersfield Fire Department informing the public about burn awareness week

The Bakersfield Fire Department shared on Facebook that February 4 to the 10 is Burn Awareness Week.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Bakersfield Fire Department, Mercy and Memorial Hospitals, and Grossman Burn Centers will be teaming up all this week to provide tips and more important information to prevent burns.

The National Fire Protection Association warns that scald injuries can happen at any age. Adults, children and individuals with disabilities are at an even higher risk.

Scald burns are the second leading cause of all burn injuries.

Hot liquids from bath water, hot coffee and even microwaved soup can cause serious injuries.

The National Fire Protection Association says, "to prevent scald injuries teach children that hot liquids can burn like fire, always supervise a child in or near a bathtub, before placing a child in the tub, or getting in yourself, test the water, and never hold a child while cooking, drinking hot beverages or serving hot food or liquids."