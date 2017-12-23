Bakersfield Fire Department investigating cause of a commercial building fire

Morgan Wheeler
5:10 PM, Dec 22, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a 2nd alarm commercial building fire at 5500 Ming Avenue.

When BFD Units reported a “working fire” on the roof of a two-story commercial structure and a blown transformer on the exterior. 

BFD Arson Units are investigating the cause of the fire. Damages are currently being estimated. No civilian or Firefighter injuries were reported.

