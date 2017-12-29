Bakersfield Fire Department showcases new fire engine on Facebook, they'll receive it in January

The Bakersfield Fire Department showed a "sneak preview" of their new fire engine on Facebook Thursday.

Bakersfield Fire's newest addition is produced by the Kovatch Mobile Equipment Corp. (KME) and is approaching completion according to their post.

It is being built at the KME factory in Nesquehoning, PA.

The engine is projected to be delivered to the BFD in late January and will receive its full compliment of tools and equipment before being permanently assigned to BFD Fire Station 11 on Stockdale Highway.