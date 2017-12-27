Bakersfield Fire Department's Hazmat Team called out to Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Fire Department responded for reports of hazardous materials in central Bakersfield.

BFD Hazmat team responded to the 4300 block of Isla Verde Street near Union Avenue and West Columbus Street for reports of two unmarked, abandoned, 55-gallon containers each with an unknown amount and unknown type of liquid inside.

The Hazmat Team showed up and analyzed a sample of liquid from each 55-gallon drum which were found in the rear of an apartment complex earlier today.

One drum contained water with a small trace of flammable liquid.

The other drum contained approximately three gallons of hydraulic oil.

Both drums are in a secured location on private property.

BFD Prevention Services are working with the property owner to properly dispose of the containers.