Bakersfield Fire Dept. planting 2,000 pounds of trout in Riverwalk Park lake

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Firefighters are planting thousands of pounds of rainbow trout into the lake at Riverwalk Park on Thursday.

BFD and Kern River Hatchery will be planting 2,000 pounds of rainbow trout into the lake at 12:30 p.m.

The trout will be placed in the lake two days before the 7th Annual Trout Fishing Derby to allow the fish enough time to adjust to their new habitat.

The Trout Fishing Derby is on Saturday, March 10 from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.