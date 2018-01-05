Bakersfield Fire hosting Trench Rescue Training

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Fire Department is hosting a Trench Rescue Training on Friday.

Trenches are extremely dangerous and often kill not only the initial victim, but would-be rescuers who approach and/or enter the trench to lend a hand. BFD Trench Rescue Instructors are training the newest BFD member today to ensure that they are aware of trench hazards, shoring methods and rescue techniques.

The training will take place at the BPD drivers' training site on Watts Drive, east of Union Drive starting at 12:30 p.m.