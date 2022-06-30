Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Bakersfield Fire: Injuries reported in an explosion Downtown

Bakersfield Fire: Injuries reported in an explosion Downtown
Posted at 3:01 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 18:14:48-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Fire Department confirmed there was an explosion Thursday in a Downtown Bakersfield apartment complex and at least two people were injured.

The incident was reported about 2 p.m. in the 300 block of 20th Street.

Bakersfield Fire Department gives update on cause of apartment explsion

The Fire Department said the explosion blew out part of a wall.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and a gas leak is suspected.

Two people suffered moderate to major injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Positively 23ABC

A Little Good News