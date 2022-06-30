Bakersfield Fire: Injuries reported in an explosion Downtown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Fire Department confirmed there was an explosion Thursday in a Downtown Bakersfield apartment complex and at least two people were injured.

The incident was reported about 2 p.m. in the 300 block of 20th Street.

Bakersfield Fire Department gives update on cause of apartment explsion

The Fire Department said the explosion blew out part of a wall.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and a gas leak is suspected.

Two people suffered moderate to major injuries and were taken to a local hospital.