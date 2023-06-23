Bakersfield Fire responds to house in flames on 8th Street in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Fire Department was on the scene of a housefire in the 100 block of 8th Street in Bakersfield.

According to BFD, the call came in around 10:00 pm of fire and smoke coming from a 2-story single-family home. Firefighters say when they arrived, flames were coming out of both sides of the home and a nearby tree was also on fire.

After BFD personnel put out the fires, they conducted a search of the home. They say they found no victims and nobody has reported being injured by this fire. The house is vacant and boarded up, and the second floor is completely destroyed.

Firefighters tell 23ABC News that their crews will be on the scene for another hour or so as they complete their preliminary investigation.