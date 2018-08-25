Bakersfield Fire working on a fire in Central Bakersfield, no word on injuries or cause

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield fire is currently working on a detached garage fire near Bakersfield High School.

The Central Bakersfield fire started just before 8 p.m. on 1710 Blanche Street.

As of right now H Street and Blanche Street are blocked off.

There is no word on injuries or a cause for the fire.

We will update as more information comes in.

