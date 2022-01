BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Fox Theater unveiled a star to honor late Kern County Sheriff's Deputy Phillip Campas on Wednesday.

Among those on hand during the presentation were Campas' family, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, the KCSO SWAT team, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, Mayor Karen Goh, and members from the Fox Theater.

Campas who was killed in the line-of-duty in July in Wasco.