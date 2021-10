BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Gas prices in Southern California reach a 9-year high.

According to Automobile Club of Southern California, the average price of gas in Bakersfield is $4.39, that's three cents higher than last month and $1.24 more than this time last year.

The average price for gas in California is $4.46, that's well above the national average of $3.30.