Bakersfield health and fitness expo offers free classes and information

Fog
HI: 68°
LO: 48°
The event is the first Health and Fitness Expo put on by the Downtown Business Association.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Downtown Business Association is holding their first Health and Fitness Expo in central Bakersfield on Saturday.
The expo will have local experts and wellness professionals to answer any questions related to health and fitness. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
Total Woman Fit Zone is also offering free classes and body composition tests. There are several different vendors available to provide free medical testing.
The Health and Fitness Expo is at Total Woman Fit Zone at 5329 Truxtun Avenue.
The Downtown Business Association is holding their first Health and Fitness Expo in central Bakersfield on Saturday.
Health and Fitness Expo:
Bakersfield Police are looking for two suspects involved in a robbery that took place in the early hours of Saturday.
UPDATE (Jan. 13 -- 8:26 a.m.) Bakersfield Police officers were sent out to Ravenwood Drive at 1:20 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a domestic…