Bakersfield Heart Hospital adds additional cameras, guards a month after shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There are new developments at Bakersfield Heart Hospital a month after a man with a gun was shot by police there.

23ABC spoke with hospital officials on Tuesday who said the hospital has made or will be making changes in the hopes of preventing a similar situation from happening again and to keep their staff and patients safe.

Hospital officials say they have added additional cameras, added another security guard and replaced the door that was originally shot out by the gunman, Brandon Clark.

RELATED: Bakersfield Heart Hospital releases surveillance video of suspected shooter at hospital

Bakersfield Heart Hospital will also continuing to conduct active shooter training for staff.

On Dec. 1, Clark, 44, entered the building by shooting out a glass door and began pointing the rifle at Heart Hospital employees. Clark was later shot by Bakersfield police after he was confronted by a security guard and walked outside of the building.

RELATED: Bakersfield Police identifies officers involved in Bakersfield Heart Hospital shooting

At last check, Clark was still hospitalized and is listed in critical condition.