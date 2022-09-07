Bakersfield Heart Hospital cuts staff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Heart Hospital has confirmed to ABC23 that they’re downsizing their staff in what they say is an effort to better serve the community.

“Bakersfield Heart Hospital is reducing the size of our team so that we can more closely align resources with patient care,” said the statement.

The hospital says it wants to increase their focus on specialized surgical services, including cardiology and orthopedics, and to increase operational efficiencies.

“This decision reflects our desire to best serve patients and to secure our long-term ability to provide excellent patient care to the community.”