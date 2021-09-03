Bakersfield High School cancels pep rally following potential "dangerous incident"

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield High School canceled an outdoor pep rally after they became aware of the "potential for a dangerous incident occurring after school."

The Kern High School District issued the following statement in regards to the situation at the high school:

"Student and staff safety is a priority for the Kern High School District. This morning, Bakersfield High School became aware of information that referenced the potential for a dangerous incident occurring after school today. While there was no threat against any person or the school, the administration determined in an abundance of caution to postpone today’s scheduled outdoor rally. We have resumed a regular scheduled day and normal school activities."

Eric Briscoe with the KHSD went on to say that "there never was a direct threat to campus, but as a precaution, extra security and additional KHSD Police will be on campus for the remainder of the day."

A BHS parent who went to pick up their child from the school said that there "a lot of kids were leaving or getting checked out. I was just there getting my daughter and the line was pretty long."

According to the parent, this was to be the school's first "Color Rally" in seven years and many groups had been practicing for weeks to be a part of the event.