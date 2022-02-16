Bakersfield High school student found with gun at school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In a statement, Erin Briscoe-Clarke, Public Information and Communications Manager for Kern High School District, said they found a Bakersfield High School student with a gun on Tuesday afternoon.

"On Tuesday afternoon, a Bakersfield High School student was found to be in possession of a firearm after being brought to the office for an unrelated reason. The student was arrested and is facing criminal charges. KHSD Police investigated the incident and determined there is no indication that the student intended to use the weapon at school. BHS notified parents and guardians of the incident Tuesday evening. Providing a safe learning environment is a top priority, and the diligent work of BHS's security, police officer, and Dean's Office is to be commended."

This is a developing story, more updates to come.