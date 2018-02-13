Bakersfield High students took to the streets to spread positive messages on Tuesday

Johana Restrepo
1:01 PM, Feb 13, 2018

Bakersfield High students took to the streets to spread positive messages on Tuesday on the corner of California and H.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield High School students took to the streets on Tuesday to spread positivity by holding inspirational messages at the corner of California and H Street.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News