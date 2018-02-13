Partly Cloudy
HI: 63°
LO: 42°
Bakersfield High students took to the streets to spread positive messages on Tuesday on the corner of California and H.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield High School students took to the streets on Tuesday to spread positivity by holding inspirational messages at the corner of California and H Street.
Bakersfield Condor Mitch Callahan has been suspended by the American Hockey League for violating the league's performance enhancing substance…
Panera Bread posted on Twitter that if a couple gets engaged at one of their locations tomorrow, they might cater their wedding for free.
The Kern County Museum has kicked off their Spring Lecture Series that happens every first and third Wednesday of the month.
Bakersfield High School students took to the streets on Tuesday to spread positivity by holding inspirational messages at the corner of…