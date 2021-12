BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Homeless Center is being recognized for its work to help the homeless and those in need of food during the pandemic.

The center has been named Bank of America's Neighborhood Champion for 2021. As part of the program the center will receive a $50,000 grant. Staff will also get the chance to take part in leadership training seminars.

The center says the money will go towards addressing the region's issues around homelessness and food insecurity.