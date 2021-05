BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield is competing against other California cities to save energy this summer. OhmConnect will give cities 25,000 free smart thermostats. Those will then go to homes.

The goal is to get as many connected by the end of September.

The thermostat will reduce energy use during peak times and will even pay customers to save energy when it's needed most.

The city that gets the most thermostats in homes will be given $50,000 in educational scholarships.