Bakersfield lawmakers announce new and improved veteran's clinic

BAKERSFIELD — Friday, Congressman Vince Fond and Congressman David Valadao hosted Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins in Bakersfield to announce a new

Bakersfield VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic.

This new clinic will replace the existing clinic in Bakersfield which is unable to meet increased patient demand support existing services, officials said in a press release.

“For too long, Bakersfield Veterans had to make do with a clinic that suffered from HVAC and plumbing problems, and didn’t have enough space to meet Veterans’ growing needs,” Collins said. “Under President Trump’s leadership, and thanks to the advocacy of Reps. Valadao and Fong, Veterans will get the modern facility they deserve.

In 2009, Congress authorized this project to provide improved healthcare services to local veterans.

Officials say repeated challenges stalled construction, leaving veterans without access to modernized care for over a decade.

The new facility will offer a full slate of expanded care options including primary care, mental health, homeless services and nutrition and food services.

The new clinic will also allow the VA to redirect funding previously spent on the outdated facility's rent toward serving veterans.