Bakersfield looking to improve roads near schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Back to school is right around the corner and to make the first day a little smoother the city of Bakersfield is looking to improve several roadways near schools.

The city shared a video on its social media highlighting how public works has been repaving roads in front of city schools and in the direct routes to school. They're also upgrading curbs and gutters to make them ADA compliant.

According to the city, the project will benefit seven schools within the city limits.

Those schools include:

O.J. Actis Junior High School

Christa McAuliffe Elementary School

Owens Intermediate School

Patriot Elementary School

Plantation Elementary School

Roosevelt Elementary School

Juliet Thorner Elementary School



The repaving is scheduled to be completed by this Friday.

