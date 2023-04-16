Bakersfield looks for volunteers in Great American Cleanup

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Great American Cleanup is taking place all over the country, including right here in Bakersfield.

Kern County residents will be out in parks and public spaces all over Bakersfield picking up litter from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. this coming Saturday, April 22nd.

This effort helps keep trash on the ground away from our storm sewers as it can directly wash into our streams, polluting them.

Cleanup events are happening at various locations and the celebration continues at Yokuts park from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is open to all ages and it's free to sign up at keepbakersfieldbeautiful.us

Keep America Beautiful has a list of 20 easy ways to clean your block.