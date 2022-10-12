Bakersfield looks to better understand housing needs in the community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The city of Bakersfield has spent the last several months working to better understand the housing needs in the community and address concerns about the general plan.

Tuesday night the city hosted an online forum for community members to offer their input on the general plan updates. According to the plan, the city has invested $4.8 million in federal grant funds to support acquisition and rehabilitation costs.

The housing element update will assess how current demands are being met and will plan for projected housing needs over the next eight years. Public concerns about future housing options surround emergency shelter use for youth and changes to the proximity to oil wells due to Senate Bill 11-37.

READ ALSO: New affordable housing development in East Bakersfield looks to help the homeless

"Even before the ordinance was passed there was similar legislation. So we have mapped all the various types of wells. Note that I believe 1137 is for new wells. We're also aware it's being litigated right now," said Chris Boyle with Development Services Bakersfield.

Mapping and public comment for potential housing opportunities within the city's general plan are open now through November 15th. You can visit Bakersfield 2045.com to add your input.