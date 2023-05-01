Bakersfield man arrested following child sex abuse investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 66-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested Sunday following an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of E Street at around 7 a.m. Mark Bellino was arrested for "uploading child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material."

Assisting in the search were Homeland Security Investigations and the United States Secret Service.

"The Bakersfield Police Department is part of the ICAC Task Force, a national network of 61 coordinated task forces representing federal, state, and local law enforcement, investigating and developing effective responses to internet crimes against children," said a statement released by the BPD.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.