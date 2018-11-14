Bakersfield man arrested for elder abuse and sexual assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, a Bakersfield man was arrested for elder abuse and sexual assault of a Kernville woman.

TCSO deputies said that they responded to a home receiving a report of elder abuse and sexual assault and upon investigation found that 54-year-old Kelly Garcia had gone into the home and exposed himself to the victim. When asked to leave, Garcia refused and proceeded to touch the victim. The victim then called a local neighbor and Garcia fled.

Officials were able to catch Garcia and place him under arrest. He faces charges of Elder Abuse, Lewd Acts and Sexual Assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.